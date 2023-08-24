Hamilton is out of contract at the end of the year but is expected to sign a new deal with Mercedes. Uncertainty surrounding the seven-time world champion’s future has led to wild rumours in recent months, though both he and Mercedes consider a renewal to be a formality.

Who Will Be Red Bull's Next F1 Driver? Video of Who Will Be Red Bull&#039;s Next F1 Driver?

A sensational switch to Ferrari continues to be suggested as a possible option for Hamilton, though the 38-year-old Briton has already reportedly rejected an offer that came directly from the Scuderia’s president.

Three-time grand prix winner Herbert said he would be “shocked” if conversations weren’t taking place between Hamilton and Ferrari.

“I hope he is still thinking that Mercedes potentially isn’t working for him and what is the next best thing? The Red One. Ferrari. That’s the only option,” Herbert told CasinoSite.nl.

“Are those conversations happening? I would be shocked if nothing was happening. I think it would be the best thing to do as I've said before.

“They have all the ingredients, they just need to get them all mixed together.”

However, Herbert does not think Ferrari - who have failed to mount a challenge to the dominant Red Bull - are currently in a position to provide Hamilton with a car that can win the record-breaking eighth title he craves.

“It’s the fragmentation of all those jigsaw pieces which haven’t fitted together,” Herbert continued.

“They don’t fit properly, from the strategy calls that are still an issue, to having a car that was good at the start of the year but hasn’t really developed since then.

“They started aiming for poles and potentially winning races but now they’re nowhere near that. And everyone else has got better.

“They are not in the position that Lewis would want to be able to win another world championship."