The one Jenson Button superpower that an ex-teammate dreams of having

Button and Alonso were McLaren teammates from 2015-2017, after each driver had won their F1 world championships.

Alonso, who has driven alongside the esteemed Lewis Hamilton, Felipe Massa and Kimi Raikkonen, was asked to select one key skill that he wished he could inherit from an ex-teammate.

“I would take from Button, from Jenson, the way of reading these weather conditions,” Alonso said.

“And how the track evolves in damp conditions.”

2009 F1 champion Button famously won the 2011 Canadian Grand Prix in dreadful weather conditions.

Two years Button was asked on Nico Rosberg’s YouTube channel who his fastest-ever ex-teammate was, over one lap.

"I think Lewis is,” Button replied.

He was asked who the most “complete” driver was, and replied: "I can only compare them when I had them as teammates. I can't compare them now.

“But the most complete driver was Fernando. He would find every way to be quicker than you.

"Lewis, for me, was a very straightforward teammate. He was really quick. In testing he could be not really on the pace, three- or four-tenths off even, and I don't think he was doing it on purpose.

“Then he'd get to qualifying and he'd be on it. He would always find the lap time in qualifying.

"Fernando would play games a lot more. I was at a point in my career that I was up for games. We weren't fighting against anyone else, we were so slow that we were fighting against each other!”