Valtteri Bottas won ‘weight in beer’ by wearing Duffman costume for bike race
Alfa Romeo F1 driver Valtteri Bottas has explained why he took part in a bike race dressed as Duffman from The Simpsons.
The Finn swapped four wheels for two during the summer break when he took part in a hill climb race on his gravel bike - sporting a Duffman costume.
Bottas, who returns to F1 action at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, revealed the inspiration behind his choice of outfit.
“The prize for the best costume was you win your weight in beer, and I really wanted to win the prize,” Bottas said.
“So I was thinking about, it’s mainly an American crowd, so I went for The Simpsons, and Duffman. And I won!”
Duff man did the SBT HLL CLMB— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) August 19, 2023
Duff Man won the costume competition
Duff Man won amount of his weight in beer and Duff Man donated all of it to the people attending @sbtgrvl as spectators or competitors
Cheers!
@ThomasMaheux pic.twitter.com/uaFmprds7E
Asked who his favourite Simpsons character is, Bottas replied: “I would still go for Homer.
“But I had to figure out with the costume, you still need to be able to cycle up the hill, and Homer would have been a bit too much…”
Bottas generously donated the majority of his prize to the spectators attending the event.
“I only took a six pack, but I donated to all the spectators and competitors. It was a good afternoon,” he said.
Bottas sits 15th in the drivers’ championship with five points, one place ahead of Alfa Romeo teammate Zhou Guanyu.