The Mercedes F1 driver - the most successful on the grid, arguably the greatest of all time and certainly the most famous in today’s era - takes no chances with security when he arrives at grands prix.

Ex-F1 driver Coulthard has asked why.

"He’s the only driver who actually has a security man that works with him at the track," Coulthard said on the Formula For Success podcast.

"I don’t know what danger he feels he might be in.

"Somebody coming up and asking for an autograph?"

Coulthard theorised that Hamilton's use of a large entourage could be due to generational differences to his fellow drivers.

"I think there’s a group of young drivers right now that seem to relate to each other," Coulthard said.

"The only outlier would really be Lewis, maybe it’s because Lewis has been around for longer.

"You see quite a lot of the younger guys, your Georges, your Landos, and whoever else, hanging out with each other away from the racetrack."

Eddie Jordan replied to Coulthard: “You’ve got to give Lewis some credit.

“Because he is still the most revered driver in Formula 1 at the moment. I know we talk about Max, but Max is a much more laid-back guy.

“Whereas Lewis is front of house, box office, top class.

“Full marks to Lewis because, in any of the interviews, he’ll always give credit to the other drivers around him.

“He’ll always credit them. You never hear him fall out with Russell or any of the other guys even if there is conflict or if there’s touching.

“Of course, recently, he did have trouble with Alonso. But that seems to have mended its ways.”