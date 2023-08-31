Over the summer break, there was intense speculation that Leclerc had signed a sensational £160 million contract with Ferrari, keeping him with the team until the end of 2026.

At last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, Leclerc addressed those reports, joking that he ‘wished’ he’d signed the alleged deal.

Leclerc had also been mooted as a potential replacement for Lewis Hamilton, if the seven-time world champion didn't decide to sign a new deal with Mercedes until 2025.

In an interview with the BBC, Leclerc said he’s in “no rush” to sign a new contract.

“There are some jokes here and there, but no serious talks yet,” he said.

“Honestly, I am not in a rush. I don't think Ferrari's priority is signing me at the moment, which is understandable because we are all just focused on trying to have the best race car possible as quickly as possible.

"I understand that. So for now we are just focusing on the season. I am sure talks will arrive at one point during the season, probably a bit later on."

Even though it’s been a difficult season for Ferrari, Leclerc’s dream is still to become their first world champion since 2007.

"I have always loved Ferrari and I would love to stay," Leclerc added. "I've always made it very clear that my goal is to try to be a world champion, but firstly with Ferrari.

“I know how difficult it is. We are not in the easiest situation. There is a big gap to fill to get to Red Bull's level but Ferrari has helped me before I got into F1, believed in me and put me into the Ferrari seat very early on, and it's always a team that I've loved.

“My priority is to win with Ferrari and it is not my worry whether I won't achieve it or whatever. We just need to work on the team and try to improve it as much as possible, and I hope that I can achieve that one day.”