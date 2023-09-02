On Thursday, Mercedes announced that Hamilton will remain with the team until the end of 2025 alongside George Russell.

It will extend Hamilton’s F1 career for a further two seasons, meaning he will race into his 40s.

Rosberg - who was Hamilton’s teammate at Mercedes between 2013 and 2016 - says the new deal doesn’t give “100 per cent” certainty.

“It’s never done until here’s a pen to paper, and even then in F1 even that sometimes doesn’t mean much,” he said during Sky’s coverage at Monza.

“I think it makes total sense for Mercedes, it’s the best driver pairing out there, plus they don’t drive into each other, which is not always the case, so that’s important.

“They work very well together, so I think it’s fantastic that Toto managed to convince both of them to keep going.

“For Lewis, you never know though because he is 38 now.

“The time might come one day where he does prefer to be on the beach or something so it is not 100 per cent, but it looks like he is still enjoying himself.”