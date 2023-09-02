Sainz has been on it all weekend, topping two of three practice sessions ahead of qualifying.

The Spaniard ultimately pipped Max Verstappen to take his first pole position at Monza, by the narrowest of margins.

The Best F1 Reserve Drivers Video of The Best F1 Reserve Drivers

Sainz is without a podium in 2023 but he sits ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc in the standings.

Reflecting on his final lap, he said: “Wow, honestly. It was such an intense Qualifying especially in Q3. All three went for it.

“We were very on the limit and on that last lap I knew I had some lap time to come in Ascari and Parabolica and I went for it.

“It worked well and I really pushed hard in that last lap.

“Goosebumps since I crossed the finish line the whole lap, and watching the crowd.

“Everywhere we go it is just noise, encouragement, support - the best feeling you can have as a driver.”

Looking ahead to Sunday’s race, Sainz hinted that he expects Verstappen and Red Bull to have better pace in the race.

"It’s the number one target [looking at the podium]. Tomorrow I will give it everything to get that P1. A good start, a good first stint,” he added.

"Let's see if we can battle Max. Normally in the long run he is quicker but I am going to give it my all."