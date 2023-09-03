Starting grid for today's F1 Italian Grand Prix: How the race will begin

2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix - STARTING GRID Pos. Driver Nat. Team 1 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Bull Racing 6 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 9 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri 12 Liam Lawson NZL Scuderia AlphaTauri 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 14 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 15 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 16 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 17 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 18 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 19 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 20 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team

Sainz thrilled the Tifosi by pipping Red Bull's Max Verstappen to pole position at Monza, while teammate Charles Leclerc starts third.

George Russell outpaced the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez with a strong lap to put his Mercedes on the second row.

Alex Albon claimed an excellent sixth on the grid for Williams, while Lewis Hamilton could only manage eighth, leaving him sandwiched between the McLaren's of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Completing the top-10 starters is Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, with teammate Lance Stroll propping up the grid in 20th.