Starting grid for today's F1 Italian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
How the grid will line up for Sunday’s F1 Italian Grand Prix, with Carlos Sainz on pole position for Ferrari’s home race.
|2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix - STARTING GRID
|Pos.
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
|6
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|9
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|15
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|16
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|19
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|20
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
Sainz thrilled the Tifosi by pipping Red Bull's Max Verstappen to pole position at Monza, while teammate Charles Leclerc starts third.
George Russell outpaced the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez with a strong lap to put his Mercedes on the second row.
Alex Albon claimed an excellent sixth on the grid for Williams, while Lewis Hamilton could only manage eighth, leaving him sandwiched between the McLaren's of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
Completing the top-10 starters is Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, with teammate Lance Stroll propping up the grid in 20th.