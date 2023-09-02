Leclerc could only qualify third at Monza as teammate Carlos Sainz stormed to pole position.

The Ferrari duo were split by Max Verstappen, who goes into tomorrow’s race in search of his tenth consecutive victory.

Due to Monza’s high-speed nature, drivers often try to position their cars close to rivals to benefit from a slipstream.

Different teams deployed difficult tactics with Verstappen completing his qualifying laps without a tow, while pole sitter Sainz did.

Leclerc didn’t on his final run, missing out on pole by less than a tenth.

The Monegasque thought the lack of slipstream cost him “one position at least”

“My feeling can only be amazing with the Tifosi," he said after qualifying.

“Of course, on my side I'm a bit disappointed. I obviously wanted to be first but seeing that Carlos is P1 is great for Ferrari.

“He has done an incredible job all weekend. I've been struggling quite a bit more: FP1, FP2, FP3 and qualifying I managed to put everything together, so I was really happy.

“Unfortunately, in Q3 I didn't have a slipstream. That probably cost us one position at least, but it's life. We should be happy, especially on my side. I've been struggling a lot.”

Despite Leclerc’s complaint, team boss Frederic Vasseur still believes no slipstream was the better strategy.

“I'm still convinced that without the slipstream it's still better,” he explained.

“For sure, you see the advantage of the slipstream in the straight line, but you have the disadvantage. Max was without the slipstream. It was the right call.”