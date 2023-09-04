Mick Schumacher may need “to find different a series” as F1 dream is dashed

The son of the legendary Michael Schumacher harbours hopes of revitalising his racing career with a comeback next year.

But a lack of potential openings are dashing his dream of Mercedes’ third driver, and could mean he must seek a race seat elsewhere.

The Best F1 Reserve Drivers Video of The Best F1 Reserve Drivers

“Toto Wolff was asked about Mick Schumacher,” reported Ted Kravitz on Sky.

“Toto was asked: ‘Can you get a berth for Mick, your development and reserve driver, for next year?’

“‘Is there opportunity at Williams, maybe if they don’t keep Logan Sargeant?’

“Toto said: ‘Unfortunately for Mick, it looks like all the doors are being closed in front of him’.

“If you’re a fan of Mick Schumacher, and let’s face it, who isn’t? Sadly it doesn’t look like Mick is going to be back on the grid next year.

“In which case he’s going to have to find a different series to race in, because he can’t have two years away from racing, that would just really hurt too much for him.

“Let’s see what happens. Maybe there will be a place at Williams turn up. Sargeant had a disappointing day. But let’s see.”

Sergeant finished 13th for Williams at the F1 Italian Grand Prix meaning that, after 11 rounds of his rookie year, he still hasn’t scored a point.

His teammate Alex Albon is impressing, however.

Schumacher was axed by Haas last year, who will stick with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg again next year.

Schumacher found a high-profile reprieve as back-up to Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and George Russell but still has a point to prove as a racing driver.