Verstappen is on course to win his third consecutive title in F1 2023, winning the last 10 races in a row.

Comparatively, Hamilton is without a victory since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Hamilton was also defeated by Russell in the 2022 drivers’ championship, with the younger British driver taking Mercedes’ only win in the last two seasons.

However, the tide has turned in 2023, with Hamilton often being the lead Mercedes, but the pair remain one of the most evenly-matched pairings on the grid.

Russell has often been complimentary about Hamilton, especially as during his childhood years, he was pictured with the former McLaren driver, looking to get his autograph.

“He's obviously the greatest of all time,” Russell told Autoweek. “I learn a lot on and off the track from him, and he’s a huge figure for the sport. I think he's hungry to try and win more races. I'm hungry to achieve that and beat him. Lewis still is the greatest driver of all time.

"And then you would define him as the quickest and the best on the grid. And I get the chance to go head-to-head with him, still now, week in, week out.

"So you want to put yourself against the best because I believe in myself and I've proved to myself and the people around what I'm capable of, and you gain that respect by competing against the best in the business.”