Close friend calls for Schumacher to be stripped of controversial F1 title

Roger Benoit, a long-serving and respected F1 reporter, believes Schumacher should lose his 1994 world title and be downgraded to a six-time world champion.

An infamous crash with Damon Hill at that year’s season finale saw Schumacher controversially crowned world champion.

The German appeared to veer into Hill, causing damage that forced both drivers out of the race - leading to Schumacher claiming the crown.

But Benoit reckons Schumacher should lose what he feels is a tainted first world title.

"Of course, I know that he was world champion seven times," he told German publication Bild.

"But the 1994 title should actually be taken away from him because he only won it because of his foul on Damon Hill.”

Schumacher is currently tied with Lewis Hamilton as the sport’s only seven-time world champions and joint most successful drivers in the history of F1.

The 54-year-old has not been seen in public since suffering serious brain trauma in a skiing accident in December 2013.

Asked if he was able to provide an update about his close friend’s health, Benoit simply responded: “No.

"There is only one answer to this question and that is what his son Mick gave in one of his rare interviews in 2022: ‘I would give anything to talk to dad’.

"This sentence says everything about how his father has been doing for over 3500 days. A case without hope.”