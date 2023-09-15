Marko has caused a stir coming into this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix after he blamed Sergio Perez’s inconsistent form this season on his ethnicity.

Has Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen Had Better Teammates? Video of Has Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen Had Better Teammates?

Perez said he had received a direct apology from the 80-year-old Austrian, who also issued a statement apologising for his “offensive remarks”.

"First of all, why would you be derogatory about one of your own drivers in a team that costs hundreds of millions a year to run?” Brundle asked.

"It seems a little bit odd to say the least. It's completely unacceptable to broad-brush in a negative way people, continents, regions, countries in that way.”

On Thursday, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton demanded more action in response to Marko’s “completely unacceptable” comments.

Red Bull and F1 are yet to comment on the matter, something that has surprised Sky pundit Karun Chandhok.

"It's a little bit confusing,” the ex-F1 driver added.

“As Lewis has suggested. when you have senior figures in a team that are clearly offensive, it's quite surprising not to hear anything from the team itself or F1.

“It sounds like he's had a one-to-one conversation with Helmut but he's in a slightly different position because he's employed by Helmut.

"Ultimately, as a sport we have to take a stand and there have been various moments in the last few years where the sport has come together and collectively taken a stand together.”