Ferrari have enjoyed a strong performance at the last two races and claimed their first victory in over a year as Carlos Sainz brought Red Bull’s winning streak to an end at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Despite the recent positives, Ferrari have endured a largely frustrating 2023 campaign hampered by weaknesses with their inconsistent SF23.

Leclerc has revealed that the Italian outfit are working on a new philosophy for next season in a bid to vastly improve their fortunes.

"We learnt plenty during Monza especially about our weaknesses,” the Monegasque said prior to Ferrari’s win in Singapore.

"After Monza we understood more things which are good for this year even though it will be a small step in the right direction but mostly for designing next year's car which is positive.

"First of all the 2024 project is very different to the car we have this year. And with everything we've learnt so far it reaffirms that it's a good choice what we've gone for next year.

"The more we learn, the better it is for doing the last few details for next year's car. It's super important and it was really good to understand that before the end of the season as we still have quite a few races so we can maybe push a bit more in that direction.

"There were things we tested in Monza to make sure that it was really the case, and it was. So Zandvoort and Monza we learnt a lot and that is good for this year even though I don't think it will turn our season around, for sure not. It's a good step forwards and for next year this is a really good step forwards.

"It will be easy to say that we've understood everything now. We understood good things in the last few races, whether this is all or not it's difficult to say until we've actually achieved our development programme and confirmed it was that.

“So I'm not confident this is everything we had to find to close the gap to Red Bull but it's a step in the right direction for sure."