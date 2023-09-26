‘Incomprehensible’ mistakes putting Perez in difficult position 

Perez endured a miserable weekend at the Japanese Grand Prix as he qualified the best part of a second down on teammate Max Verstappen, before retiring from a mistake-strewn race.

The Mexican was involved in two separate collisions and picked up two five-second time penalties before he eventually retired from the race.

Perez described his afternoon as a “disaster”, while Red Bull team principal Christian Horner admitted “it was a shocker of a race for him”.

Amid Perez’s woes, Verstappen claimed his latest dominant win to clinch the constructors’ championship for his Red Bull team and put himself on the brink of winning the drivers’ title.

“Sergio Perez has fallen off dramatically after a good start to the season,” ex-F1 driver Glock wrote in his latest column for Sky Deutschland.

“He no longer has a chance against Verstappen and little by little his limits have been shown to him, which is why he is probably pretty mentally down.

“Some of the mistakes that Perez makes are simply incomprehensible given his experience and put him in a difficult position.”

While Red Bull have insisted that Perez’s seat is safe for 2024, as per his contract, Glock believes Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson all have a shot at replacing him in the future.

“Nevertheless, Red Bull has said relatively clearly that Perez will continue to sit alongside Verstappen next year,” he continued.

“But of course, you bring in certain drivers like Daniel Ricciardo, Liam Lawson or Yuki Tsunoda who could take over if Perez doesn’t do a good job next year either, which would probably mean he wouldn’t be in a good position if his contract was extended."