Norris one of ‘many’ drivers Red Bull are keeping an eye on

Red Bull have a seat up for grabs alongside Max Verstappen for 2025, with Sergio Perez only contracted until the end of next season.

Perez is set to face competition from AlphaTauri duo Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda, as well as Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson, as the Mexican looks to keep hold of his drive.

But team principal Horner has admitted there are several drivers outside of the Red Bull family that the team are keeping tabs on.

One of those is Norris, Horner conceded, while his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri was also rumoured to be on Red Bull’s wish list but the impressive rookie has just signed a new deal running until the end of 2026.

Norris, whose contract expires at the end of 2025, has long been linked with Red Bull and is known to have held talks with the Milton Keynes-based outfit prior to committing to McLaren.

"Lando's a great driver. He's a big talent, big personality and of course he's one of those drivers that you keep an eye on,” Horner told Sky Sports News.

"But there's many drivers that you keep an eye on as well. There's a generation of drivers out there at the moment that have got a huge amount of talent.

"Now, being Max's team-mate is never going to be easy and some drivers may be up for that challenge, some may not be. But, of course, as well as the drivers we have in-house we keep an eye on all the driver market.

"As you can imagine, there's quite a bit of interest from certain sectors about driving a Red Bull car.”

Horner said Red Bull want the “best two drivers we can possibly field” and confirmed the team will look outside of their own pool of drivers if needed.

“Max is operating at such a level that his confidence, his commitment, his talent is absolute at the moment and it's difficult to envisage somebody beating him in the same equipment,” he added.

“But there's some great talent out there and of course what we want is the best two drivers we can possibly field.

"So ideally that will come from within the talent pool that we have, and if we don't believe there's that capability we will look outside of that as to who's available."