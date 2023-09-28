Ricciardo return at Qatar GP “less likely than likely” 

Ricciardo has missed the last three races after breaking his hand in just his second grand prix since making a shock comeback to the F1 grid with AlphaTauri.

The Australian suffered the injury in a crash during practice at the Dutch Grand Prix, with Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson filling in on his behalf ever since.

Speaking to Sky Sports News in the days after the Japanese Grand Prix, Horner provided the latest update on Ricciardo’s rehabilitation.

"I would say probably less likely than likely at the moment,” Horner said when asked how likely a return at Qatar is.

Horner revealed that a simulator run ahead of next weekend’s race will prove key in determining whether Ricciardo is ready to return.

"His recuperation is going well but he's fixed in the seat for next year, does he need to rush a hasty return for Qatar where maybe another couple of weeks for Austin, which is a hell of a bumpy circuit anyway, it might be better to use that time in preparation for Austin.

"I know he's got his sights fixed on Qatar, he'll drive the simulator next week and then we'll make some decisions based on that.”