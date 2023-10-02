FIA approve Andretti’s team entry - but F1 still need to agree

Following “rigorous analysis”, Andretti are the only organisation to have successfully made it to ‘phase 3’ of the FIA’s process.

The American outfit have been vocal in their desire to enter F1 over the last 18 months.

Andretti meeting the FIA’s strict guidelines is unsurprising given their plethora of success and experience in motorsport generally, with the backing of US giant General Motors highlighting the seriousness of the project.

However, the prospect of an 11th F1 team has resulted in a clear division between FIA (the governing body) and the teams.

While the FIA is satisfied with Andretti’s bid - F1 (Formula One Management / the teams) need to give their approval, with “commercial discussions” set to take place.

Andretti’s bid - at least earlier in the year - was met with a lukewarm response as a number of current team bosses questioned how much “value” they could add to the ever-growing sport.

As part of the announcement that Andretti bid was approved by the FIA, president Mohammed Ben Sulayem released a statement: “Andretti Formula Racing LLC was the only entity which fulfils the selection criteria that was set in all material respects.

“I congratulate Michael Andretti and his team on a thorough submission. I also want to thank all prospective teams for their interest and participation.

“The Expressions of Interest process builds on the positive acceptance of the FIA’s 2026 F1 Power Unit Regulations among existing OEMs which has also attracted further commitment from Audi, Honda and Ford and interest from Porsche and General Motors.

“I would like to thank all of the FIA team members involved in the Expressions of Interest process for their tireless efforts in ensuring a diligent assessment of all of the applications received.”

‘Phase 3’ of the process will see the “successful applicant referred to FOM for commercial discussions'”.

F1 have released a statement of their own, confirming they will conduct their “own assessment” of Andretti’s application.

It read: “We note the FIA’s conclusions in relation to the first and second phases of their process and will now conduct our own assessment of the merits of the remaining application.”