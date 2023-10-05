The Mexican started F1 2023 in fine form, winning two of the opening four races.

He then claimed pole position in Miami after teammate Max Verstappen could only manage ninth on the grid after his final lap was compromised by a red flag.

Even though Perez started on pole, he was unable to take the win as Verstappen stormed through the field.

Miami started a 10-race winning streak for Verstappen, while Perez’s form stuttered, particularly in qualifying.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix, Perez was asked about when he felt the title started to “drift away” from him.

“Max has done a tremendous job, no credit should be taken away from his season. He’s driven on another level compared to anyone else,” Perez said.

“That’s something I have a lot of respect for. For me, Barcelona was a turning point. My weekends… I was also chasing.

“Sometimes you have weekends where things come more naturally and you’re two or three steps ahead. I feel like, since Barcelona, I started to struggle and I had deficits with the car.”

Perez currently sits second in the championship standings, 33 points ahead of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

It would be the first time Perez finishes runner-up in his F1 career.

“It’s important because it’s the best I can get now,” he added. “All the drivers want the best possible season. More than that, it’s important to end the season on a high because it helps the start of next year. It’s important to get on top of it, and make sure we deliver.”