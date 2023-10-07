Stroll will start Sunday’s grand prix at the Losail circuit from 17th after being dumped out of Q1 during Friday qualifying, while he will line up only 16th for Saturday’s sprint race.

The Canadian made headlines for his furious response to his latest Q1 elimination, as he appeared to push his trainer after he got out of the car.

Stroll has scored just 47 points compared to teammate Fernando Alonso’s haul of 174, and Rosberg reckons his performances are hurting Aston Martin in the constructors’ championship.

“Aston Martin’s weakness there is obviously Lance, that he’s not been picking up any points, or not many, in the last part of the season,” Rosberg told Sky.

“So that’s a big struggle there for them.”

The 2016 world champion also condemned Stroll’s angry outburst on Friday, which was followed by a very short interview in which he gave a six-word response to three questions.

“If it was any other driver he’d be out for next year, with the way it’s going at the moment,” Rosberg said.

“And with the expectation the team has, they want to get podiums and wins.

“But we have to say at the same time that Lance deserves to be there, because he, in theory, is quick enough.

“At the beginning of the season he was there or thereabouts with Fernando, who is one of the greatest of all time. So that’s fine, as a number two.

“I don’t know what’s going on there but it’s a really difficult situation.”