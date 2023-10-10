Stroll being investigated by FIA over “several” potential rule breaches 

F1’s governing body released a statement on Tuesday evening confirming that the FIA compliance officer is in discussions with Stroll in relation to “several incidents”.

According to the FIA, these “may have contravened FIA rules, policies and procedures during the Qatar Grand Prix.”

The FIA has not specified exactly what incidents they are referring to.

Stroll grabbed headlines with a garage strop following his Q1 exit in qualifying on Friday.

The Canadian was seen angrily throwing his steering wheel out of his Aston Martin car, before shoving his trainer at the back of the garage.

He also failed to go down the pit lane to get weighed.

Stroll then gave an awkwardly blunt interview in which he answered just six words to three questions in an F1 TV interview.

Following Sunday’s grand prix, which was held in sweltering conditions, Stroll admitted that he was “passing out” while driving and that his vision was going “blurry” in the closing stages.