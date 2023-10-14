But, from 2026 onwards, F1 fans can start dreaming about who might be racing for the Brackley team.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell’s new contracts are a major show of commitment, and were confirmation of what the drivers and their team always claimed, that the intention was to stay together.

But there is a teenage talent lurking in the background who Mercedes keep an eye on.

Team principal Toto Wolff was asked by Gazzetta dello Sport about his future line-up and replied: "For my life principle, I don't want to flirt around if my marriage is happy, it only creates chaos.

“We have a strong couple, in whom we believe, were positive with the team even when the car was terrible.

"Therefore we have never spoken to anyone else. There are fast and interesting drivers, there is no doubt.

“But we focus on ourselves. And on our future men. Andrea Kimi Antonelli, for example, is a very talented Italian driver in whom we have invested.

"He won everything in F4, is leading the Formula Regional championship and has shown that he is really strong, fantastic to see. But we don't want to put too much pressure on him.

“Let's finish the work for 2023, then we'll see what to do next year in agreement with his family who is very balanced.

“Andrea is only 17 years old, we don't want to burn him, we have to let him become an adult. We need to do everything calmly."

Antonelli has been a part of Mercedes’ junior set-up for the past four years.

A possible switch to Formula 2 is in the pipeline for him in 2024.

If he continues to rise through the ranks so impressively he will become the most hyped young star since Max Verstappen…