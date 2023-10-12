Verstappen’s revealing admission hints at what will sway length of his F1 stay

Verstappen clinched his third consecutive drivers’ title at the Qatar Grand Prix on a weekend he also claimed his 14th victory from 17 races this season.

It has already been a record-breaking campaign for the Dutchman, who could yet go on to break more records in his dominant RB19.

The 26-year-old is contracted to Red Bull through to the end of the 2028 season but has previously admitted that he may not stay in the sport beyond that.

Speaking after sealing his latest world title in Qatar, Verstappen explained what will keep him motivated.

“Depends a lot also on the package, right? That's how Formula 1 works,” Verstappen said when asked how much more can he achieve in F1.

“Personally, I'm still young even though I'm already in F1 for a while. Definitely, I have quite a few more years in me to be able to operate at my best.

“But yeah, we'll see how long that is. To be honest, I think it's more about how long I want to be here. That's different.”

Asked if he fears the day when he loses the hunger and desire to compete, Verstappen replied: “For sure.

“I think that that's normal. Of course, I'm still very young but at one point I think you've had enough.

“I think everyone at one point has that if that is because you realise that your body can't handle it anymore in some sports then you have to accept that.

“And you have to just, in a way retire, but for sure, at one point, you might want to do other stuff or race a bit less, absolutely. But not right now.”

And would Verstappen still enjoy himself as much if Red Bull suddenly stopped winning?

“Depends how far back on the grid,” he laughed. “I know there will be a time when you're not winning but yeah, probably when you're driving P15, maybe not.

“But if you’re still fighting up front, trying to win races and you have this prospect of coming back to the top, for sure.”