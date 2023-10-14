Hamilton has now signed a bumper new Mercedes contract, alongside George Russell’s new deal, which ties both drivers to the team for another two years.

But the seven-time F1 champion had previously been linked with a sensational move to Ferrari.

"There was a bit of delay but it was clear that it would end like this, with Lewis remaining with us,” Mercedes team principal Wolff told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He and I are always very transparent in our relationships.

“Some time ago he told me: 'I saw John Elkann at dinner, but know that I'm not going anywhere.’

“And when you wrote about a conversation between him and Ferrari he warned me: 'Toto, I'm not carrying out any negotiations. But I understand the rumours that have arisen’.

“The announced signing came after six months, but it was for reasons related only to marketing and sponsors.

“In my mind there was never a millimetre of doubt.

“And then we also have George for another two seasons, who is the future of this team, who grew up in Mercedes, the next generation after Hamilton. We are happy."

The relationship between the two Mercedes drivers came under the microscope after last weekend’s F1 Qatar Grand Prix.

With Wolff absent as he recovers from knee surgery, his drivers collided on the first lap which ended Hamilton’s race early.

Hamilton later shouldered the blame for the incident.