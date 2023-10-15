The Red Bull driver, who wrapped his third consecutive world title at last weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix, has dominated the 2023 season, winning 14 of the 17 races so far.

He explained that his home race at Zandvoort, which took place amid a torrential downpour caused him the most stress.

“The race in Zandvoort, when you're driving on slicks and it's raining, and I know of course I normally enjoy driving in the wet, but I also know that I'm leading the championship and if I go off and I'm stuck, you know, you lose a lot of points,” Verstappen said.

“So naturally, you're always driving a little bit under the limit, but that can be, in a way, dangerous as well. So probably when I was out there on slicks, you feel a bit pressured.

“Sometimes there are people behind you that are a bit faster, because they have nothing to lose. So it's a very different mindset as well that you're in when you are fighting for a championship.”

Verstappen reckons his stunning fightback victory in Miami was up there with his best wins of the season.

“I think my win in Miami, I really enjoyed,” he said. “Spa, Zandvoort, but also Suzuka, like, winning the Constructors’ for example with the team there was fantastic. It's difficult to really pick one to be honest.”

The Dutchman has also claimed 10 pole positions so far this year.

Asked which was his most satisfying, Verstappen replied: “Probably Suzuka. I've had a few…

“Maybe it didn't count but the one in Spa probably that I enjoyed – those kinds of conditions where you really have to pull it out of the bag.

“But yeah, in Suzuka the car was on rails. It was unbelievable to drive. And, you know, while driving, I was smiling and that's quite rare in a qualifying lap.”