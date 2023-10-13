Belgian GP gets one-year contract extension to remain on F1 calendar until 2025

The future of the Belgian GP has been under threat in recent years as F1 tries to accommodate newer, flashy events outside of Europe.

The biggest threat to the race at Spa was a potential return to Kyalami in South Africa, however, for now at least, that hasn’t materialised.

Thus, the Belgian GP will remain on the calendar until at least 2025.

Speaking of the news, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “Spa is synonymous with Formula 1 having been one of the circuits in our first ever season and is much-loved by fans and drivers alike, so I am delighted to extend our relationship with them until 2025.

"The promoter has taken big strides in the last few years to improve the fan experience and infrastructure, and work is ongoing between all the stakeholders with a clear focus on delivering safe and exciting racing.

"I would like to thank the promoter and the Government of Wallonia for their continued support.”

The 2024 Belgian Grand Prix will take place before the summer break - as it did in F1 2023 - on July 26-28.