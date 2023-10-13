On Thursday afternoon, a Reddit post sensationally claimed that Perez’s F1 career would be set to come to an end in Abu Dhabi next month.

The post stated that a high-profile member of Escudería Telmex - a Mexican company that has been closely aligned to key motorsport talents such as Perez - informed them of Red Bull’s decision to replace him for 2024.

Unexpectedly, the story - which caught a lot of traction on social media - was quickly downplayed by Perez’s PR team.

Luis Alberto Aguirre - who has been part of Perez’s entourage since 2018 - posted on X (formerly Twitter) in response to the fabricated post.

Perez is under increasing pressure to keep his Red Bull drive, particularly for 2025.

While he does have a contract for 2024, his form continues to nose drive as he struggled once again in Qatar.

Perez picked up three penalties for track limits in Sunday’s race at Losail as he finished behind both Alfa Romeos in P10.

Perez himself has given no indication that he wants to quit F1 though, stating: “This year, my objective is, clearly, to be second place.

"Next year I want to improve and fight for the title, that’s my goal."