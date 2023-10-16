Verstappen dragged into Hamilton track crossing FIA review debate

On Sunday, F1’s governing body the FIA confirmed it is reassessing a penalty the seven-time world champion received for crossing a live track without permission during Sunday’s race in Qatar.

Hamilton was fined €50,000 (£34,700), with half of it suspended, and given a formal reprimand for crossing the track under Safety Car conditions following his dramatic first corner collision with Mercedes teammate George Russell.

At the time, the stewards noted that Hamilton had been “apologetic” and “acknowledged that the crossing was a serious safety breach” in the initial hearing.

The FIA cited Hamilton’s “role-model status” as a reason for why they are revisiting the incident, amid concerns “about the impression his actions may have created on younger drivers”.

The decision has sparked debate on social media, with many suggesting that Hamilton is being singled out by the FIA.

Sky F1 pundit and former driver Karun Chandhok was among those to question why other drivers have not been flagged for similar actions in the past.

Notably, Verstappen was seen crossing the track under Safety Car conditions following his Turn 1 crash with Hamilton at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix.

Reacting to the news on X (formerly Twitter), Chandhok wrote: “Not saying this should be condoned but I’m sure Lewis isn’t the first person to do this… Didn’t Sargeant cross the track just at the previous event in Japan?

“Bit odd to talk about precedent when other people have done it before.”

He then added: “Max at Monza 2021 is another example I think…"