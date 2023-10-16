Disney reveals date for Keanu Reeves-presented Brawn GP F1 documentary

‘Brawn: The Impossible F1 Story’ will premiere on Disney+ on November 15.

The unscripted documentary series will chart the remarkable story of how Ross Brawn saved the former Honda works team and led his independent team to F1 title glory.

Brawn GP won 8 of the 17 races in 2009 en route to claiming both world championship trophies, with Jenson Button becoming an F1 world champion for the first time.

The following season, Brawn GP would go on to become what is now the Mercedes F1 team.

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, known best for starring in The Matrix and John Wick film franchises, is host and executive producer, alongside three-time BAFTA-winning executive producer Neil Duncanson.

It is a North One production developed, written and produced by show runner Simon Hammerson, and directed by Daryl Goodrich

Brawn, Button, Nick Fry, Rubens Barrichello and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, Brawn’s main rival in 2009, all make guest appearances in a series that promises “previously unseen” footage and access from F1 archives.