Jeremy Clarkson has laugh at former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone’s expense

Ecclestone was sentenced to 17 months in prison suspended for two years after pleading guilty to fraud last week at Southwark Crown Court.

The 92-year-old failed to declare more than £400m held in a trust in Singapore but avoided jail after agreeing in a civil settlement to repay almost £653m to HM Revenue and Customs.

And former Top Gear star Clarkson couldn’t help but joke about the situation in his column for The Sun Newspaper.

“Having a bad day? Well it could be worse,” Clarkson wrote.

“Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has just been fined £330million for tax irregularities.

“That is almost certainly the biggest financial penalty ever imposed on an individual, and as a result, the poor old man is now down to his last £2billion.”

In June, Clarkson honoured a bet to buy the entire Alpine F1 team a beer after Esteban Ocon finished on the podium at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The TV presenter has made several appearances in the F1 paddock this year, including at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix and the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where he was a guest of Alpine.