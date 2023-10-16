After two seasons of struggles with their flawed W13 and W14 challengers, Mercedes are set to make fundamental changes to the design of their next F1 car.

Development of their W15 is already at an advanced stage with Mercedes mindful of the need to start the 2024 campaign on “the front foot”.

Getting the W15 right from the off will allow Mercedes to start switching focus onto the new engine rules for 2026 early, Allison explained.

“It's important that we get off the new season on the front foot,” Allison said at the Qatar Grand Prix.

“But more than averagely so because with 2026 bearing down on us, that car will need to be engineered in 2025.

“It's highly likely that the 2025 cars can be close cousins of the 2024 cars. So doubly important to get the 2024 car good.

“That’s not particular to us, but it does sharpen your focus [in] wanting to make sure we have a car that gives us a good run into 2026, as well as good championships and the fun that brings.”

Allison said Mercedes are determined to ensure their 2024 challenger is “well-born”, something they have so far failed to achieve since new regulations were introduced in 2022.

“Over the years, most of the good cars I’ve been lucky enough to be around while they’ve happened the driver gets in it and doesn’t exactly say, ‘Spend your bonus’, but they more or less do,” he added.

“Unlocking potential is not really something that takes very long if the car is well-born - and that will be the aim of this one.

“I feel like all of us have got a pretty clear-sighted view of what we want to do with the car. This championship, while we haven’t made the really impressive progress that say, McLaren have, we have nevertheless been charting a path through the season that gives us a very clear idea of what we need to put right.

“So that makes next year’s fun very exciting to look forward to, and this period actually of the year extremely enjoyable.”