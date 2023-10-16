The recently-crowned three-time world champion has admitted he would love to own the dominant F2004, which won 15 out of the 18 races and scored 12 pole positions during the 2004 season, as well as all of his championship-winning Red Bull cars.

Schumacher claimed 13 victories in the F2004, setting what was then a record for the most wins in a single-season, an achievement which Verstappen surpassed in 2022 with 15 victories.

It was also the car which powered Schumacher to his seventh and final world championship, before his and Ferrari’s F1 reign was ended by Fernando Alonso and Renault.

Verstappen has appealed for help from Ferrari’s chairman.

“I would like to have in my garage all the Red Bull cars with which I have won an F1 World Championship,” Verstappen told Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport.

“In addition to Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F2004, it is an incredible car. But I don’t know how I would buy it.

“This is an appeal to [Ferrari chairman] John Elkann, I hope he reads this interview and maybe calls me.”

In sealing his third drivers’ world title in a row this year, Verstappen has put himself among F1’s greats.

The 26-year-old Dutchman has joined an elite club of F1 legends including Schumacher, Juan Manuel Fangio, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton in winning a hat-trick of consecutive titles.