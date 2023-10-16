Haas reveal special US GP livery ahead of switch to Red Bull-style upgrade

The VF-23 will sport a ‘Stars & Stripes’ themed livery along with a special tagline, “we the people” - the opening phrase of the United States Constitution - for the weekend in Austin.

The American homage comes after the FIA green-lighted Andretti’s bid to become F1’s second US-based team.

“One thing that is different this season, is our look and feel is encapsulated under the tagline ‘We The People’ – the first line of the American Constitution,” Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said.

“There’s obviously a lot of talk about American teams right now, but we’re still currently the only American team on the Formula 1 grid.

“Many have said for years that we haven’t exploited that fact, but I’ve always said that’s because we want to earn credibility within the paddock first.

“We’ve been through a lot in our short time, but along the way have amassed a very loyal, and growing fanbase, and we want to recognize them.”

Haas will finally introduce their long-awaited upgrade in Austin, with the team switching to a Red Bull-style car concept before the end of 2023.

“The upgrade on the VF-23 is aerodynamic. We changed the concept of the car because what we started with, because of the new regulations last year, we couldn’t make any more gains performance-wise,” Steiner explained.

“Creating more downforce and less drag, it just wasn’t there anymore, so we needed to change concept, to which is commonly known as the “Red Bull concept” or the “downwash concept”.

“It is a substantial update, and we’re able to do this within the cost cap because we didn’t have any updates at the beginning of the season because again, going back, we couldn’t find any performance that we could make parts to put on the car.”