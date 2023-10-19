McLaren have enjoyed a remarkable run of form as of late, picking up seven podiums in the last eight races.

It has meant McLaren have reduced Aston Martin’s lead for P4 to just 11 points in the constructors’ championship.

Due to the different track characteristics at the Circuit of the Americas this weekend, Norris is unsure whether they will be as strong.

“Not so confident,” Norris said, when asked about McLaren’s prospects. “Just a lot more slow speed corners, which is not our strength.

“I think it’s tough when you look at Singapore. Obviously we were not bad in Singapore, not as strong as Ferrari, but still not a bad race. But we know on these types of circuits, Mercedes are going to be very strong, Ferrari are going to be very strong, Aston here in the past have been very strong.

“It's just not a track... like we knew when we went to Qatar it was going to be a track that really suited us, a lot of medium high speed, which is where we are very strong and almost on par with Red Bull.

“[There is] less of that here and a lot more slower speed. I'm definitely not as confident but nevertheless I'm not saying it's going to be a bad weekend. I think we can still fight; it's just going to be a much bigger fight I think.”

This weekend’s race will be Norris’ 100th in F1.

Reflecting on that milestone, he added: “Pretty proud. I do want to stay for many more, and I think that's still my next target, but 100 races, a lot of ups and downs, a lot of great memories, good success, so a pleasant journey so far.

“I don't think many people in the world get to achieve such a thing. That and also people who do enter Formula 1, not many people get to stay for the full 100.”