Amid his poor form, Perez’s future with Red Bull has been a hot topic.

While he does have a contract for 2024, his place in the team is under great scrutiny, particularly with Daniel Ricciardo a potential option should he impress on his comeback from injury.

Perez was asked about the speculation ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

“I'm just laughing at it,” he said. "There’s nothing I can do [to stop the rumours].

“I’m fully focused on my job, but it really sums up my season - a guy says something about me and then all of a sudden it becomes true.”

Perez also revealed that he’s keen to remain in F1, even if he’s to leave Red Bull after next year.

"I have a contract for next year. I have no reason not to fulfil that contract," he added.

"I'm going to give my very best to it. I've made a commitment. But more than that, it will not be my final contract in F1.

“I'm with Red Bull and I want to stay with Red Bull, and obviously, it has to work out for both sides.

“I'm just enjoying it at the moment. I love the challenge of getting back out of it [his struggles] and at 33, I think I have some good years ahead of me.

“As an athlete, you want to maximise your career. That to me, is important, and that's my focus.”