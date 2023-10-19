Mercedes are bringing a modified floor to this weekend’s race at the Circuit of the Americas as they look to balance their quest to claim second place in the constructors’ championship alongside learning for 2024.

While the upgrade is expected to be worth around a tenth of a second in outright performance terms, it is focused on setting Mercedes’ development path for next year’s W15 challenger.

“It’s the last big one,” Russell told Sky on Thursday. “Altogether, full focus is on ’24 back at the factory and in the windtunnel and the design office.

“This is a small step in that direction. We’re not expecting it to change the world.

“I think the things we’ve got lined up for next season should have a much greater impact than this weekend.”

Asked if it was closer to the direction Red Bull have successfully used in getting their ultra-dominant RB19 to work, Russell replied: “No, I wouldn’t say so.

“Of course that’s what you are hoping for [to be as quick as the Red Bull]. The thing is in F1 when you bring an update, this is work that was created eight weeks ago.

“Because from the time of putting it in the windtunnel, understanding what you want, then you go to manufacturing, then get it actually to the car, it’s a long process of work. But we’ve made some interesting finds recently.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work on the simulator, two days last week, developing, straight after Qatar and I think we’re going in a right direction for next season.”

Lewis Hamilton echoed Russell’s comments as he praised the work his team have done back at the factory.

“It’s been a huge amount of work at the factory, this is our last big update,” the seven-time world champion said.

“I’m really excited to see how it feels. The amazing people at the factory worked hard all season.

“Hopefully it tips the needle a little and helps us in the direction that we want to pursue next year.

“I don’t know in which parts of the circuit I will feel it, but hopefully it’s a global improvement and hopefully it puts us a little bit closer to the guys ahead.”