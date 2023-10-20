FIA approved their application to join the F1 grid following a rigorous process earlier this month.

Their application is now in the hands of F1 and the teams, who so far at least, have been against an 11th team joining the grid.

Speaking at the United States Grand Prix, Andretti Autosport owner Michael Andretti revealed that 2025 is still the target, with their first F1 car going into the wind tunnel next week.

He told Sky: “Well at the moment we’re still shooting for ‘25. Our car is actually going to be in the wind tunnel next week.

“We have a car already built up in ‘23 spec so we’re flat-out. We’re building a team. At the moment it’s ‘25, it could be ‘26, but we will see.”

Andretti described the fan support as “overwhelming” and he believes the FIA approving their application shows the American outfit deserves to be on the F1 grid in 2025.

“Very, very excited,” he added. “Thank you to the FIA and the president at the FIA for putting the expression of interest out there. It was very vigorous, very tough thing to go through for our team. I am proud to say we came out on top in every category and we’re very proud of that.

“It definitely shows we have the right to be here on the grid and we’re excited about that. We’re really excited about the fan support. It’s been overwhelming.”

Andretti was then asked about the existing teams’ concerns about the sport being “diluted” and there being less prize money.

“I don’t know,” he replied. “It’s a mystery to me in some ways why they’re pushing back. They say we’re slicing the pie but I think the point is hopefully we bring in more than what we’re taking away.

“We really believe that. If you look at the fan support on all of the surveys that have been done and I think we’re going to add to it - not take away.”