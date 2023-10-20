Tensions simmered between Hamilton and Russell in both Japan and Qatar, with the duo drastically coming to blows in a first-corner collision at the start of the most recent race.

Prior to that, the pair had been fighting each other hard for position and had several close calls where contact was only narrowly avoided.

But Mercedes team principal Wolff, who missed both rounds as he recovered from knee surgery, has downplayed the incidents and insisted the problem is solved now that he is “back”.

“Well there were some, let's say, unpleasant situations that we have talked about,” Wolff said ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

“Lots of points that we left on the table but there is nobody more aware than the drivers. And sometimes you need these moments to recalibrate and recondition and avoid similar situations in the future.

“But they are racing drivers, they compete hard. Your first competitor is your teammate and therefore I see it with a relative and relaxed stance. And I'm back.”

But Wolff dismissed the suggestion of any link between his absence, and the squabbling between his drivers.

“No, I don't think [there was a link],” he said. “We’ve we've laughed about that too in the team, but I don't think it had an effect.

“I think we are racing more at the front now and I think we have a sniff on how it is looking like to have no car in front of you with the McLaren’s and with Max there.

“So much in any case, we'll never find out - I’m back.”