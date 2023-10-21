Lance Stroll’s “antics” criticised by Jenson Button: “Have more respect”
Jenson Button has called for Lance Stroll to show more “respect within the team and who you work with” after his controversial shoving incident.
The Aston Martin driver reacted to being eliminated in Q1 at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix by pushing his trainer Henry Howe in their garage, an incident which resulted in a formal warning from the FIA.
The pressure on Stroll will only increase at the F1 United States Grand Prix this weekend after he qualified 19th, exiting in Q1 for a fifth consecutive race.
“For me, the big one is the off-track antics which I have a little bit of an issue with,” Button told Sky Sports.
“I think as a racing driver you get stressed in certain situations but you need to control that.
“You need to have more respect within the team and who you work with.
“And I think he lost that a little bit at the last race. Hopefully, he realises that and he’s put it right.”
Button was asked if Stroll’s frustrated shove was comparable to a footballer losing their cool, but the 2009 F1 champion replied: “Not when it’s a human being, no.
“So it’s not, and you know, Mike Krack also said that drivers need more respect.
“I understand the stress we’re under and the cameras always on a racing driver, but I think respect is more needed for the other people you’re working with in the team.
“So, hopefully, he’s realised that. I know it is tough, there’s so much pressure on you and sometimes you can be forgiven for the way you act, but other times it’s just not right.
“This is a grown-up sport and we can’t be acting in that manner. But I’m sure he understands that and he sees it now and we can move on.”