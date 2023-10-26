F1 2024 entry fees: The jaw-dropping invoices for every team

The FIA have updated their Sporting Regulations and added a 6.5% increase (the US Consumer Price Index) to the entry fee required from each team next season.

The winners of the constructors’ championship, Red Bull, must fork out $657,837 (£543,294) plus an additional $7,893 (6,518.67) per point scored this year.

The other teams must pay $657,837 (£543,294) plus an additional $6,575 (£5,429).

So, based on every team’s current performance ahead of this weekend’s F1 Mexico City Grand Prix, their current invoices already stand at…

Red Bull - $6,230,295

Mercedes - $2,919,637

Ferrari - $2,774,987

McLaren - $2,248,987

Aston Martin - $2,209,537

Alpine - $1,315,337

Williams - $828,787

Alfa Romeo - $763,037

Haas - $736,737

AlphaTauri - $723,587

For context, Red Bull’s entry fee for this season was $6,242,636. With four rounds remaining, they are just $12,341 short of that figure already.

Scoring just two points this weekend in Mexico will result in Red Bull’s 2024 entry fee exceeding this year’s, and still with three more rounds to go for that bill to increase further.

Red Bull are currently on course to pay more than double what Mercedes will pay to enter 2024.

The full sum for entry into the 2024 F1 season must be paid by December 10, 2023.