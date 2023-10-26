Verstappen was greeted by a chorus of boos when he stood on the top step of the podium at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

There was some debate over whether the booing was aimed at Verstappen or Texas Governor Abbott, who was handing out one of the trophies at the time.

Verstappen felt the booing and cheering was aimed at him - with it coming from a number of Mexican fans who were chanting ‘Checo, Checo’.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s race in Mexico, Verstappen revealed that he’s had a warm welcome so far but called for more respect after “disrespectful” chanting last time out.

“Honestly, like I arrived Tuesday evening and yesterday already had a full day of marketing and it’s been great,” he said. “Honestly, the reception that I got was very nice. We had a great time and of course people always have questions about it.

“I am just here to do my job and so far the welcome that I’ve got has been amazing - it always has been amazing. Hopefully it will stay a bit like that for everyone. I think that’s why they’re trying to promote that [respect campaign] because it’s not something only about here but in general in the sport right now.

“We gained a lot of new fans over the last few years and they might respond or react a little bit differently to what we had before.

“Of course, it’s always good to support your favourite driver but to have respect for others, in particular, places while being on the podium when the national anthem is being sung or played. It's quite disrespectful when you start chanting through these moments so that’s why I think it’s good why they’re raising awareness.

“It’s not just our sport but other sports they’re trying to raise awareness.”

Verstappen has won in Mexico on four previous occasions - 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2022.