Perez has found himself under increasing pressure to hold onto his Red Bull F1 seat despite holding a contract for the 2024 season due to his underwhelming performances this year.

The Mexican sits second in a championship already won by Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen but has struggled to match the incredible displays of the dominant triple world champion.

Perez has won just two grand prix this season, while Verstappen has notched up 15 wins from 18 races and has scored 226 points more than his teammate.

Verstappen’s remarkable 2023 campaign is underlined by the fact that his points haul alone would keep Red Bull at the top of the constructors’ standings.

Speaking about Albon’s impressive form after he was just beaten to the fastest time by Verstappen and split the Red Bulls in opening practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix, Brundle commented: “He’s settled there [at Williams] and he feels comfortable.

"It’s the stick and the carrot – some drivers do need an arm round their shoulder and reassurance and to be listened to carefully and to feel they’re valued within a team.

"I bet Red Bull wish they still had access to him."

Albon was dropped by Red Bull at the end of a difficult 2020 season as the team moved to sign Perez, but has flourished at Williams since returning to the F1 grid in 2022.

Brundle has previously warned that the final races of the season will be “critical” to Perez’s Red Bull future.

"Red Bull can't take a passenger into 2024 if he is not on form, and I can't imagine that Sergio would want to drive it either, to be honest [if that was the case],” he said. "So, these next few races are critical for his head and for Red Bull to be satisfied that he's just not lost his way and he can do this.

"Sergio Perez and Red Bull want exactly the same thing – they want him to re-find his form. And, if he can't beat Max, at least deliver some second places and grab second in the world championship."