Verstappen was greeted by a chorus of boos when he collected his winner's trophy at the United States Grand Prix from a portion of Perez fans.

Consequently, there were reports ahead of this weekend that Verstappen would need extra security due to the expected hostile welcome he’d receive at Perez’s home race.

Horner played down any suggestions of they’re being any tension between the pair, stating “they work very well together”.

“Well first of all I really need to disappoint you,” he said. “There’s no rivalry between the drivers.

"They’ve got on very well for three years and whilst I am sure the media would love to be at each other’s throats unfortunately for you guys they aren’t. They work very well together - on track and off track, and we’ve seen that on many occasions.

Organisers of the Mexico City Grand Prix launched a ‘respect’ campaign ahead of the race, centred around their home hero.

Horner voiced his support of it.

“I think it's a great initiative, the respect thing that we’ve witnessed on the way to the circuit today because it crosses all areas,” he added. “It’s not just about sport - it’s life in general. There’s always passion associated with sport, which is great.

“Fans will always have drivers and teams they support, and there’s going to be incredible support for Checo as there has been for Max in Zandvoort and Belgium for example or the British drivers at Silverstone.

“That’s sport. Manchester City play Manchester United this weekend and I am sure there’s going to be a pretty vocal crowd in the UK. I am expecting great support for Checo and the team. But respect above everything is important.”