Horner hits back at Hamilton’s Red Bull dig over Perez support

Although he did not name names, seven-time world champion Hamilton said that he didn’t feel Perez was getting the right amount of support from Red Bull and pointed the finger at “one particular person”.

Hamilton’s comments appeared to be referring to Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko, who has publicly criticised Perez’s performances on several occasions this year.

Marko also blamed the under-pressure Mexican’s inconsistent form on his ethnicity, which he later apologised for.

Speaking to Fox Sports ahead of this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix, Hamilton said: “I don’t think his team has been really massively supportive of him.

“I wouldn’t say the team because there are a lot of people within a team but one particular spokesperson has not been really great in helping psychologically.

“If I heard Toto talking negatively about me on the weekends it would be really quite tough. So it’s a difficult environment for him but I think he’s dealt with it to the best of his ability.”

But Horner dismissed Hamilton’s concerns, quipping: “It’s very nice that Lewis has so much care and attention [for Perez] when he was questioning the validity of Max’s teammate only a few weeks ago.”

Horner was referencing Hamilton’s recent comments to Sky Italy that he believed he’d faced tougher teammates than those Verstappen has gone up against in his career.

“But look, there’s always rumours that are circulating in this paddock, especially when there’s very little to write about,” Horner continued.

“[Sergio] has a great relationship with the team, a strong relationship with his teammate, and we want to see him finish second in the championship, which is something we’ve never achieved before – to have a one-two.”

Horner also shut down rumours that Perez, who is under contract with Red Bull for 2024, is considering retiring from F1 at the end of the season.

“There’s absolutely no plan of any retirement!” Horner insisted.