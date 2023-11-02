Social media had been awash with rumours that “safety fears” in the region and further escalation of the conflict could result in the race being called off.

But F1 has rejected such claims, making it clear the race, scheduled for November 26, is not in any sort of doubt.

The rumours are believed to have been triggered by a UK foreign office update on Sunday which advised British nationals to be wary that the “risk of terrorist attacks happening in the UAE is very likely”. The update was not in relation to the Gaza conflict.

This brings the UAE in line with other countries such as Germany, France, Belgium and Bahrain, which F1 has raced in under the same FCDO guidance for several years.

F1 teams and team principals have been briefed that there is “no risk” to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.