Having spent most of the race chasing Alonso, Perez finally passed the Aston Martin driver on the penultimate lap with a move into the first corner that appeared to seal the final spot on the podium and a double rostrum for Red Bull.

But Alonso fought back and emerged on top of the thrilling late duel when he reclaimed third from Perez by sweeping around the outside on the run to Turn 4 on the last lap, before narrowly out-dragging the Mexican’s Red Bull in an epic photo-finish across the line.

Asked whether Perez could have done anything differently to keep hold of third, Red Bull motorsport advisor Marko told Sky Germany: "That's all in hindsight.

"The mistake was that Checo didn't get out of Turn 3 properly and later made a little move on the straight on the way to Turn 1, but anyway, unbelievable.”

Marko believes Perez’s performances across the last couple of weekends shows he has finally got on top of his form slump.

Perez heads into the final two races of the season holding a 32-point advantage over Lewis Hamilton in the battle to finish runner-up in the championship behind Max Verstappen.

"Since Mexico, Checo's pace has been right, both in qualifying and in the race. He now has a solid 30-point lead over Lewis, so now we can assume second place,” he added.

Ahead of the Brazil weekend, Marko seemingly reaffirmed that Perez would keep his Red Bull seat for 2024.

"I have emphasised several times that Perez will also drive with us next year, regardless of the results.” Marko was quoted as telling F1-Insider. “He has a contract and we will stick to it!"