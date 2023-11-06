Lando Norris now shares unwanted F1 record after being denied first win by Max Verstappen in Brazil
Lando Norris has equalled an unwanted F1 record - the most podiums without a win - after finishing in the top three for the 13th time in his career at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
The unfortunate record was previously held exclusively by Nick Heidfeld, who claimed 13 podiums without standing on the top step across his 183-race grand prix career.
But after being denied a maiden victory by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in Brazil, Norris has now moved level with Heidfeld with his 13th career rostrum in 102 races.
It marked the 23-year-old Briton’s seventh podium of the 2023 season, six of which have been second place finishes.
Norris now has a total of seven second places whereas Heidfeld recorded eight between 2005 and 2011.
If Norris fails to claim a breakthrough F1 win on his next visit to the podium, he will stand clear on his own with a record no driver desires.
Of course, Norris still has plenty of time to claim a first win and hand the record back to Heidfeld.
McLaren’s impressive in-season development and resurgence has put Norris in contention to challenge Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton for third place in the drivers’ championship.
Norris sits 31 points adrift of third-placed Hamilton with two rounds remaining - not an insurmountable margin given McLaren’s recent form.