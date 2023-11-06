The unfortunate record was previously held exclusively by Nick Heidfeld, who claimed 13 podiums without standing on the top step across his 183-race grand prix career.

But after being denied a maiden victory by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in Brazil, Norris has now moved level with Heidfeld with his 13th career rostrum in 102 races.

It marked the 23-year-old Briton’s seventh podium of the 2023 season, six of which have been second place finishes.

Norris now has a total of seven second places whereas Heidfeld recorded eight between 2005 and 2011.

If Norris fails to claim a breakthrough F1 win on his next visit to the podium, he will stand clear on his own with a record no driver desires.

Of course, Norris still has plenty of time to claim a first win and hand the record back to Heidfeld.

McLaren’s impressive in-season development and resurgence has put Norris in contention to challenge Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton for third place in the drivers’ championship.

Norris sits 31 points adrift of third-placed Hamilton with two rounds remaining - not an insurmountable margin given McLaren’s recent form.