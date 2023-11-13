Huge excitement and anticipation is building ahead of this weekend’s race at a new street circuit that incorporates the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, marking the first race in Sin City since 1982.

It is the third and final US-based race this season, with F1 also visiting Miami and Austin as owners Liberty Media look to increase the sport’s profile in America.

But former boss Ecclestone, who was ousted by Liberty Media when they took over the running of the sport in 2017, has been critical of the event.

"I'm not really looking forward to it. Why not? It has nothing to do with Formula 1,” he told Dutch publication NOS.

Ecclestone, who was given a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to fraud in October, added: "I am glad that the sport continues to develop around the world.

“I am the one who took Formula 1 out of Europe and brought it to the rest of the world.

“We are competing for a world championship, not a European championship. It's good that it stays that way."