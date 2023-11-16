Alfa Romeo become fourth F1 team to run special livery for Las Vegas

The Swiss-based team are the fourth constructor on the grid, alongside Ferrari, Williams and Red Bull, to sport a unique livery for this weekend’s race.

The car livery is predominantly black, featuring “a pattern of playing cards featuring Alfa Romeo’s Quadrifoglio in gold and heart suit cards emblazoned with the number six – for the six years of the relationship between Sauber Motorsport and Alfa Romeo.”

Drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will also wear unique overalls.

Alfa Romeo are embroiled in a tight fight in the constructors’ championship with Williams, AlphaTauri and Haas.

They currently sit ninth with two rounds to go, 12 points behind Williams and five behind AlphaTauri.