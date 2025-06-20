Marco Bezzecchi: Time attack step but Ducati “hide in the mornings!”

Marco Bezzecchi completed a strong opening day at his home Italian MotoGP by being fastest (on the same lap time as Pedro Acosta) in the morning session, then progressed safely through to Qualifying 2 with sixth in the afternoon.

“It was a positive day,” the Italian told MotoGP.com. “We started on the right foot. I immediately had a good feeling. After the [Aragon] test, I could feel that we made a small step forward.”

Bezzecchi finished Friday just 0.361 sec behind Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Viñales, signalling progress over his season-long one‑lap struggles.

“We still have some work to do, but I can't complain,” he said of his Aprilia's improved time attack form. “We made a step [over one lap] but never stop working.”

The Silverstone MotoGP winner also joked that the Ducatis, which filled second to fourth places with Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez, hide their true potential until the time attacks.

“In the afternoon, we struggled a bit more with the higher temperature, but anyway normally the Ducatis always have something more in the afternoon to make the time attacks,” he said.

“It looks like in the morning they hide and then in the afternoon they shoot everything!

“Anyway, very happy because I was quite fast also on the pace and then finally a decent time attack with a good lap time. I think it's the first time that I make ‘44 here and for me it's a good satisfaction.

“Tomorrow we will start from Q2 directly. It’s good.”

And can Bezzecchi battle for a podium in Saturday’s Sprint?

“Well, it's still a bit early. We have to check tomorrow in FP2, how is our pace. For the moment. I'm quite competitive but I think that now, as always, Marc, Alex and Pecco are maybe the strongest in terms of pace.

“Then Maverick was also very good. Acosta is also very good. I am quite good. But, let's wait for tomorrow and then I’ll let you know!”

The next best Aprilia was Raul Fernandez in 14th.